Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) Strives To Promote Skill-based Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Training the youth is the need of the hour for the development of country, said Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood on Wednesday

While chairing the consultation meeting held regarding Middle/Matric (Tech) programs, VC AIOU said that Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) pays special attention to skill development.

With the support of JICA we will make youth skilled so that they can play a role in the social and economic development of the country, said Vice-Chancellor.

Chief Advisor JICA, Chiho Ohashi, Deputy Chief Advisor, Abid Gill, Program Specialist, Bilal Aziz, Dean, Faculty of Education AIOU, Professor Dr Tanzila Nabeel, Country Manager, World Bank, Maryam Saleem, Shahid Sultan from UNICEF, Saba Arshad of Sanjh Preet Organization and Coordinator, Center for Social Reconstruction AIOU, Dr Nasir Hussain and Principal Officers of the University were present at the meeting.

Abid Gill explained the JICA's services for education in Pakistan.

He said that the literacy rate is not increasing as compared to the population rise in the country.

He said that Pakistan has the most out-of-school children in the world and JICA in collaboration with AIOU is trying to bring out-of-school children into the educational network. We started the Middle Tech program to impart skill-based education and students after completion of this program will be admitted to Matric Tech.

VC, AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood directed the JICA team to provide the data of the out-of-school children by mid-August so that they can be admitted to Middle Tech/Matric Tech program.

JICA will pay the fees for children enrolled in the Matric Tech programs for which an MoU will be signed next month.

