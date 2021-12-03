Argentine Ambassador paid visits at UVAS

The Ambassador of Argentine Mr Leopoldo Francisco Sahores along with Deputy Head of the mission, Mr Camilo Ernesto Silberkasten paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad on Friday

The delegation discussed the areas of cooperation for the development of livestock and dairy sector in Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that we can work together in the areas of breed improvement of dairy animals, combating deadly disease of foot and mouth, fodder production and reproductive technology to enhance the production of dairy animals.

He also talked about the types of constraint involved in the export of halal meat. Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor gave an overview on UVAS history, academic, research and development projects, national & international collaboration dairy farmers capacity building trainings, etc.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr Leopoldo Francisco Sahores said that his country was willing to collaborate with UVAS in all these areas identified by UVAS to strengthen relationship with Pakistan especially for boosting the livestock sector.



During an open discussion, the meeting participants spoke about the collaborative areas between UVAS and Argentine. Prof Dr Khushi Muhammad spoke about the objectives of the establishment of Training Centre for Biologics Production at UVAS, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub sought collaboration especially in the improvement of vaccine and learn about all the procedures to make disease free zone while Prof Dr Amjad Riaz mentioned about in vitro fertilization (IVF) techniques for the improvement of local breed of dairy animals in Pakistan.