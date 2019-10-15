UrduPoint.com
Bahauddin Zakariya University Signs MoU With IPP

Tue 15th October 2019

Bahauddin Zakariya University signs MoU with IPP

Bahauddin Zakariya University VC Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi singed a Memrandum of Understanding (MoU) with Institute of Plant Protection (IPP), China Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ):Bahauddin Zakariya University VC Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi singed a Memrandum of Understanding (MoU) with Institute of Plant Protection (IPP), China Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) here on Monday.

Director ORIC Dr Najum ul Haq and Dr Qamar Saeed were also present.

The MoU was signed for crop protection.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mansoor Kundi said that China has made tremendous progress in the field of research and technology with dedication and commitment.

He said, "Our students and sceintists are learning a lot form their Chinese peers." BZU and IPP would promote research culture among faculty members and the winners would be awarded scholarships.

