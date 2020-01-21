Bahauddin Zakariya University VC asks faculty to find solutions of economy challenges

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi urged the faculty and researchers to find out the solutions of economic challenges facing the country with national point of view

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi urged the faculty and researchers to find out the solutions of economic challenges facing the country with national point of view.

He said that they should utilize all their potentials and capabilities to discharge their duties.

He was addressing at school of Economics (SoE) after inaugurating teachers bloc here on Tuesday.

The VC informed that the varsity was extending all possible resources to SoE so that it could perform as think tank of the country, adding that as representative varsity of South Punjab, it was their duty to provide faculty all required facilities.

Briefing the VC, Project Director Dr Tanvir Ahmed Khan stated that the project had been completed with Rs 15.50 million.

He said the varsity had built the project with its own resources.

Present on the occasion, Dean, Dr Imran Sharif, Engineer Imran Sheikh, University Engineer Ahsan Bilal and others.