BISE announces Inter Special exams results

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad announced Intermediate special examinations 2020 here on Thursday.

A simple ceremony was held at BISE Auditorium where Board Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen announced the results and said that 11,486 students participated in the exams and out of them 2,077 were declared successful with pass percentage 18.

Controller Examinations Mrs Shehnaz Alvi uploaded the results on board websiteand said that the students could also download their results from the website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.