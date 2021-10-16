BISE announces SSC result

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad on Saturday has announced results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination 2021

In a simple ceremony, Chairperson BISE Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen announced the matric results and said that 184734 students participated in the SSC exams out of which 182958 candidates were declared successful, thus showing pass percentage of 99.04%.

She also uploaded the result on BISE official website www.bisefsd.edu.pk by pressing button on laptop and said that students can also download their results from this site easily.

Controller Examinations Mrs. Shehnaz Alvi, Welfare Officer Dr Babar Dogar, Assistant Controller Secrecy Muhammad Arif Solgi, Assistant Controller Matric Exams Chaudhary Muhammad Yousuf, System Analyst Muhammad Tariq, PRO Taimoor Sohail Khan Lodhi and others were also present on the occasion.