BISE Faisalabad declares matric results

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad announced the result of annual Matric Examination 2020 here on Saturday.

BISE Faisalabad chairperson Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheed announced the result in a simple ceremony while Secretary Board Prof Muhammad Afzal Chaudhry, Control Examination Naveed Hussain Qureshi, Deputy Controller Muhammad Nawaz Dewoka, Assistant Controller Hafeezur Rehman and Welfare Officer Dar Babar Dogar were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the ceremony, the BISE Chairperson said that total 157,448 students participated in the Matric Exams 2020, of whom 124,513 candidates were declared successful, thus showing pass percentage of 79.

He said the Matric result can also be uploaded on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk and students can also download it from the website.

The results were prepared very carefully after thorough checking.

However, any student can apply for rechecking within 15 days,if he is not satisfied from his result, she added.