BISE Shaheed Benazirabad Authorized To Hold SSC, HSC Annual Exam 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:23 PM

BISE Shaheed Benazirabad authorized to hold SSC, HSC annual exam 2021

All three districts of Shaheed Benazirabad division annual examinations 2021 for class ninth to twelfth would now be conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Shaheed Benazirabad @ Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :All three districts of Shaheed Benazirabad division annual examinations 2021 for class ninth to twelfth would now be conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Shaheed Benazirabad @ Nawabshah.

The Secretary Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Shaheed Benazirabad in an announcement on Tuesday said that Districts Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze have been affiliated with BISE Shaheed Benazirabad by the government of Sindh.He said that under the Board's Policy, the students having passed their IX, X, XI and XII classes Annual examination 2020 and desire to improve their result shall contact the board from where they had earlier appeared.

