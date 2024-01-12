BISEP notifies SSC Annual-I examination from April 18

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar (BISEP) on Friday notified that the Secondary School Certificate (annual-I) examination, 2024 has been rescheduled and now would start from April 18.

A notification issued here said that the regular and private students can submit their normal fee upto February 09, later admission fee unto February 19, double admission fee upto February 29 and triple admission fee upto March 13 in any branch of Allied Bank, Muslim Commercial Bank and Easy Paisa through online system generated receipt.

It informed that the normal admission fee for 9th class is Rs 2200, late admission fee Rs 2700, double late fee Rs 3200 and triple admission fee Rs 4200.

Similarly, the normal admission fee for 10th class is Rs 2600, late admission fee Rs 3100, double late fee Rs 3600 and triple admission fee Rs 4600.

The board notified Rs 2700 normal admission fee for improvement of marks for both 9th and 10th classes, while the late admission fee is Rs 3200, the double late fee Rs 3700 and the triple admission fee Rs 4700.

In case of improvement Rs 500 and for additional subjects, Rs 500 shall be deposited at the time of receipt of the original certificate, it said adding that private students shall submit their admission forms online through www.bisep.edu.pk.

