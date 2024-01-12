Open Menu

BISEP Notifies SSC Annual-I Examination From April 18

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM

BISEP notifies SSC Annual-I examination from April 18

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar (BISEP) on Friday notified that the Secondary School Certificate (annual-I) examination, 2024 has been rescheduled and now would start from April 18

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar (BISEP) on Friday notified that the Secondary School Certificate (annual-I) examination, 2024 has been rescheduled and now would start from April 18.

A notification issued here said that the regular and private students can submit their normal fee upto February 09, later admission fee unto February 19, double admission fee upto February 29 and triple admission fee upto March 13 in any branch of Allied Bank, Muslim Commercial Bank and Easy Paisa through online system generated receipt.

It informed that the normal admission fee for 9th class is Rs 2200, late admission fee Rs 2700, double late fee Rs 3200 and triple admission fee Rs 4200.

Similarly, the normal admission fee for 10th class is Rs 2600, late admission fee Rs 3100, double late fee Rs 3600 and triple admission fee Rs 4600.

The board notified Rs 2700 normal admission fee for improvement of marks for both 9th and 10th classes, while the late admission fee is Rs 3200, the double late fee Rs 3700 and the triple admission fee Rs 4700.

In case of improvement Rs 500 and for additional subjects, Rs 500 shall be deposited at the time of receipt of the original certificate, it said adding that private students shall submit their admission forms online through www.bisep.edu.pk.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Peshawar Bank BISE February March April Muslim Commercial Bank From

Recent Stories

Southee hits milestone as New Zealand beat Pakista ..

Southee hits milestone as New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20

4 minutes ago
 CPDI urges effective regulation of trans-fats in a ..

CPDI urges effective regulation of trans-fats in all foods, banning unhealthy fo ..

8 minutes ago
 Taiwan parties mass for rallies on eve of pivotal ..

Taiwan parties mass for rallies on eve of pivotal vote

8 minutes ago
 Broiler chicken, eggs’ price surge in local mark ..

Broiler chicken, eggs’ price surge in local market

17 minutes ago
 Chairman BISP emphasizes digital literacy, financi ..

Chairman BISP emphasizes digital literacy, financial inclusion of needy women

9 minutes ago
 The resolution, presented by Senator Hidayatullah, ..

The resolution, presented by Senator Hidayatullah, a member of the Independent P ..

27 minutes ago
National Women's T20 Tournament to commence from 1 ..

National Women's T20 Tournament to commence from 15 January

35 minutes ago
 Female Umpires induction course to begin from Satu ..

Female Umpires induction course to begin from Saturday

9 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 76 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 76 paisa against Dollar

9 minutes ago
 Police arrests Afghan gang involves in criminal ac ..

Police arrests Afghan gang involves in criminal activity

7 minutes ago
 ECP delists 13 political parties for not conductin ..

ECP delists 13 political parties for not conducting intra-party polls

2 hours ago
 Govt working to promote foreign investment in coun ..

Govt working to promote foreign investment in country: President

2 hours ago

More Stories From Education