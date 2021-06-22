UrduPoint.com
Certificate Distribution Ceremony Of NAVTTC-KJP On June 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:19 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The certificate distribution ceremony' of the 1st Batch of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), "Kamyab Jawan Program" NAVTTC-KJP will be held on June 24 at 'F' block auditorium of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) here.

Director General NAVTTC Sindh Region Ms Nabeela Umer will be chief guest of the ceremony, said an announcement on Tuesday.

