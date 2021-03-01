UrduPoint.com
Chinese Academy Of Engineering Academicians Poverty Alleviation Efforts Lauded

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 03:55 PM

Chinese Academy of Engineering academicians poverty alleviation efforts lauded

The academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) have made great efforts in poverty alleviation and will continue to contribute their wisdom to rural vitalization, CAE President Li Xiaohong said

More than 120 CAE academicians have made achievements in poverty alleviation in 29 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across the country, according to the academy.

It is key to supporting rural vitalization to develop characteristic industries according to local resources, said Li Yu, an academician of the CAE.

More Stories From Education

