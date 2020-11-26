Date announced for paper rechecking

The students participated in intermediate special examinations 2020 can apply for rechecking of papers up to December 11

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The students participated in intermediate special examinations 2020 can apply for rechecking of papers up to December 11.

Chairperson BISE Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen on Thursday said the results were prepared vary carefully and after super checking.

However, if any student was doubtful about marks of his papers, he could apply for paper recheckingup to December 11 and submit application with fee in the BISE Office, she added.