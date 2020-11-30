'Deeni Madaris to follow government decisions'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :A meeting of Ministry of Federal Education, Professional Training and Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-e-Madaris Pakistan was held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, chaired by Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Monday.

Government officials and leaders of Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-e-Madaris Pakistan attended the meeting.

The meeting decided that 'Deeni Madaris and Jamiat within their educational framework would abide by the decisions of the government.

It was also decided in the meeting that system of Hifiz-e-Quran and Hadith would continue as usual.

The stay of students residing in Madaris would continue as that of Jamiat.

The meeting further decided that harmony and exchange of views between federal Ministry of Educationand Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-e-Madaris Pakistan would continue smooth functioning of educational process.