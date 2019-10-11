Dr. Saima Hamid takes charge as new Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University

Newly appointed Vice Chancellor (VC) of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Dr Saima Hamid took charge of her office here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Newly appointed Vice Chancellor (VC) of Fatima Jinnah Women University FJWU ) Dr Saima Hamid took charge of her office here on Friday.

Professor Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, former VC, FJWU welcomed Dr.

Saima Hamid in her new office.

After completion of official proceedings, Dr. Saima Hamid thanked and congratulated Professor Dr. Samina Amin Qadir on successful completion of her tenure in the Vice Chancellor Office and took charge as the current VC of the university for next four years.