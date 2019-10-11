Dr. Saima Hamid Takes Charge As New Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 06:23 PM
Newly appointed Vice Chancellor (VC) of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Dr Saima Hamid took charge of her office here on Friday
Professor Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, former VC, FJWU welcomed Dr.
Saima Hamid in her new office.
After completion of official proceedings, Dr. Saima Hamid thanked and congratulated Professor Dr. Samina Amin Qadir on successful completion of her tenure in the Vice Chancellor Office and took charge as the current VC of the university for next four years.