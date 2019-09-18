Edwards College awards scholarships to 29 minority students; silence observed for Kashmiris

The Edwards College Peshawar here Wednesday awarded Rs 12 million scholarships to 25 students of different minorities' communities during a ceremony held here where one minute silence was observed to express solidarity with people of Indian held Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Edwards College Peshawar here Wednesday awarded Rs 12 million scholarships to 25 students of different minorities' communities during a ceremony held here where one minute silence was observed to express solidarity with people of Indian held Kashmir.

The Rt Rev Humphrey Sarfaraz Peters, Moderator and President Bishop, Church of Pakistan, Bishop Diocese of Peshawar graced the occasion as the chief guest. A large number of distinguished guests including senators, members national assembly, head of the institutions, clergy, parents, faculty, staff and students participated in the function.

Addressing on the occasion Principal Edwardes College Brig (R) Dr. Nayer Fardows, mentioned that in year 2019-20, Edwardes College Peshawar dedicated more than twelve million rupees as scholarships to its students.

He said that these scholarships were given to all students of the college without any discrimination, adding that 25 Edwardes College students from minorities including Christian, Sikh, Hindus and others have been awarded scholarships by the Diocese of Peshawar, Church of Pakistan.

On the occasion, one-minute silence was observed as a gesture of solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

The Bishop said India had withdrawn the special status of Kashmir as a breach of trust and opening the way to flooding their region with people from the rest of India to alter the demographics of the territory.

"We condemned this illegal act of India and urge all governments around the globe to protect their religious minorities from all type to persecution in Indian held Kashmir." On the occasion, 25 minority students were given merit based scholarships, four APPG financial aid scholarships and one each Hoare Award and Dr. Ruth Pfau Award.

The Bishop appreciated the efforts of, "Friends of Edwardes College in UK", headed by Dr. James Shera, MBE, Sitara e Pakistan who contributed with great energy to keep the college identity alive.

He also expressed gratitude to Dr Shera, former Mayor of Rugby and his team for positively contributing towards Edwardes College. On the suggestion of Dr James Shera, two scholarships with the name of, Hoare Award and Dr Ruth Pfau Awards were included from this year and were being awarded today. Besides that ,two college minority employees were selected for virtual foreign course from one of the top universities of UK. Employee's course expenses will be borne by the friends of Edwardes College in UK.

This ceremony was the fifth ceremony continuously arranged for minority students in the last five years, this was informed during the ceremony.