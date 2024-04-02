Exam Center Raided, Copying Scandal Uncovered
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 10:16 PM
A team led by Punjab Education Minister, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner General Zahoor Hussain, conducted a raid on the examination center of Government Model High School Canal Colony in Bahawalnagar on Tuesday
According to details, the raid uncovered involvement in copying by the center's in-charge Muhammad Mubeen and supervisor Muhammad Ayub. Additionally, Rs 10,000 in bribe money was seized from the teachers.
In the presence of the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Principal, and other officials, the teachers confessed to their wrongdoing.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner General has ordered strict action against the guilty teachers. An FIR has been filed against the copying staff at the City B Division police station based on the report of the Resident Inspector Center.
Hanan Afzal, leading the Punjab Education Minister's team, stated that they have uncovered a network of individuals involved in the illicit activity, which they intend to expose fully.
