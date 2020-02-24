Foolproof arrangements made for SSC annual exams 2020

Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) has made foolproof arrangements for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2020 annual examinations commenced from Feb 22 here while 122,372 were registered for the exams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) has made foolproof arrangements for Secondary school Certificate (SSC) 2020 annual examinations commenced from Feb 22 here while 122,372 were registered for the exams.

According to RBISE spokesman, the roll number slips were issued to the regular and private students.

Foolproof arrangements including security have been made for transparent and smooth holding of the exams, he said and informed that the board has also formed special teams to conduct surprise visit to the examination centres and take strict action against 'Buti' mafia.

Mobile phones, text books, test papers, calculators and other items which can be helpful for the exams would not be allowed in the examination halls, he said.

Any unauthorized person would not be allowed to enter into the premises of the examination centers, he added.

Total 122,372 students including 65,334 male and 57,038 female would appear in the exams, he said.

All the staff deployed for the exam duties would remain under monitoring of the special branch, he said adding, the mobile phones of the invigilators would also be under observation.

Special monitoring of the examination centers would also be conducted.

Total 94,700 regular and 27,672 private students were registered for the annual 2020 exams. The roll number slips of private students were dispatched to the students at the addresses mentioned at the admission forms and the roll number slips of the regular students were dispatched to the institutions concerned, he added.

The spokesman informed that 389 examination centers including 70 in Attock district, 84 in Chakwal, 62 in Jhelum and 173 in Rawalpindi district were set up in this regard.

He said, the board has also deployed special squad, chairman squad and inspectors for all exam centers. All out efforts would be made to eliminate 'Botti Mafia', he added.

He informed that special monitoring teams have been formed by the Chairman Board and reports would be presented to the Chairman on daily basis.