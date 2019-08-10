'Four-year nursing degree programme to start this year'

(@imziishan)

A four-year BSc Nursing Degree programme is being started at Nursing College Lahore General Hospital (LGH) this year in which 100 seats has been allocated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :A four-year BSc Nursing Degree programme is being started at Nursing College Lahore General Hospital (LGH) this year in which 100 seats has been allocated.

Similarly, recruitment of 5,000 charge nurses would also start soon through Punjab Public Service Commission which would directly help in providing the best healthcare to patients in the public sector hospitals.

This was stated by Director General Nursing Punjab Kausar Parveen during a meeting with Head of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences Prof Khalid Mahmud.

The DG said that FSc pre medical students would be eligible to take admission in this BSc DegreeNursing Program and it would be one of its own kind in this field which would help in upgrading the educational standard for nurses.