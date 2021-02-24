UrduPoint.com
GCU VC,staff Hail Approval Of Service Statutes

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 04:54 PM

Vice Chancellor and Academic Staff Association of GC University Lahore expressed gratitude to the Chancellor/ Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar for approving service statutes for regular appointments of registrar, treasurer and controller examinations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor and Academic Staff Association of GC University Lahore expressed gratitude to the Chancellor/ Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar for approving service statutes for regular appointments of registrar, treasurer and controller examinations.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi welcomed the development and endeavored to set up a search committee for the posts in consultation with the Syndicate.

According to a press statement by the GCU-ASA executive committee, they are grateful to the chancellor for taking into account the suggestion presented by their representatives during a meeting at the Governor's House few weeks ago.

They said that the permanent appointment on the vital posts like registrar, treasurerand controller examinations was the need of the hour for the GCU.

