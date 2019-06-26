Girls studens outshine boys in SSC exams 2019 of BISE Abbotabad

Keeping the past tradition Wednesday female candidates of Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) snatched top three positions in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination 2019 showing pass percentage of 60

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Keeping the past tradition Wednesday female candidates of Abbottabad board of Intermediate and Secondary education BISE ) snatched top three positions in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination 2019 showing pass percentage of 60.

According to the BISE a total of 122633 students appeared in the SSC examination 2019 of whom 72942 managed to get through.

Fatima Shakeel of Tameer Watan Public School Abbottabad secured the first position with 1060 marks, Yusra Noor of Jinnah Jamia public school Haripur secured second with 1053 marks while Sania Arif of Dawn Public School Khalabat Haripur secured third position with 1045 marks.

In science group, 12825 female students appeared where 10858 students succeed with the percentage of 84.6, 30357 male students have appeared while 23191 students have been declared pass with 76.39 percent results.

The situation remained similar in SSC Humanities results where 11264 female students appeared while 6629 candidates were declared pass with 58.

58 percentage on the other side 9438 male students appeared and 4947 were declared pass with 52.42 percent results.

Again female candidates snatched top three positions of the humanities group where Shazia Bibi of GGHS Hattar remained on top by securing 886 marks, Saima Banaras of GGHS Rajoya Abbottabad remained second by securing 885 and Maria Aman of Pak Muslim academy Abbottabad remained on third position with 881 marks.

The results showed that female candidates were ahead of male candidates like past years, in science group female candidates were less than half of the male but the ratio of the passing candidates was 84.66 percent and 76.39 percent respectively.

In the humanities group although female candidates were more than male candidates but again the passing candidate's ratio was in favour of the female with 58.58 percent as compared to male with 52.42 percent.