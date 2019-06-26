UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girls Studens Outshine Boys In SSC Exams 2019 Of BISE Abbotabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 07:28 PM

Girls studens outshine boys in SSC exams 2019 of BISE Abbotabad

Keeping the past tradition Wednesday female candidates of Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) snatched top three positions in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination 2019 showing pass percentage of 60

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Keeping the past tradition Wednesday female candidates of Abbottabad board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) snatched top three positions in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination 2019 showing pass percentage of 60.

According to the BISE a total of 122633 students appeared in the SSC examination 2019 of whom 72942 managed to get through.

Fatima Shakeel of Tameer Watan Public School Abbottabad secured the first position with 1060 marks, Yusra Noor of Jinnah Jamia public school Haripur secured second with 1053 marks while Sania Arif of Dawn Public School Khalabat Haripur secured third position with 1045 marks.

In science group, 12825 female students appeared where 10858 students succeed with the percentage of 84.6, 30357 male students have appeared while 23191 students have been declared pass with 76.39 percent results.

The situation remained similar in SSC Humanities results where 11264 female students appeared while 6629 candidates were declared pass with 58.

58 percentage on the other side 9438 male students appeared and 4947 were declared pass with 52.42 percent results.

Again female candidates snatched top three positions of the humanities group where Shazia Bibi of GGHS Hattar remained on top by securing 886 marks, Saima Banaras of GGHS Rajoya Abbottabad remained second by securing 885 and Maria Aman of Pak Muslim academy Abbottabad remained on third position with 881 marks.

The results showed that female candidates were ahead of male candidates like past years, in science group female candidates were less than half of the male but the ratio of the passing candidates was 84.66 percent and 76.39 percent respectively.

In the humanities group although female candidates were more than male candidates but again the passing candidate's ratio was in favour of the female with 58.58 percent as compared to male with 52.42 percent.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Male Haripur Shakeel BISE 2019 Muslim Top

Recent Stories

Expenditures of PM house cut by 32%: National Asse ..

2 minutes ago

Membership of Ex-District President Malir suspende ..

2 minutes ago

PACE Holds 2nd Vote on Candidature of Russia's Slu ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways to increase fares of passenger t ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 2 ..

9 minutes ago

District administration takes notice of shortage o ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.