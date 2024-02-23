Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty Holds Sports Gala
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 09:12 PM
Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty organized a colourful sports gala on Friday. Deputy Director of Administration Muhammad Usman was the chief guest of the ceremony, which was also attended by the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Dr Barkat Ali, other teachers, and a large number of students from the faculty
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty organized a colourful sports gala on Friday. Deputy Director of Administration Muhammad Usman was the chief guest of the ceremony, which was also attended by the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Dr Barkat Ali, other teachers, and a large number of students from the faculty.
The centre of attraction remained the special entry of the Palestinian students. The participants of the ceremony paid special tribute to the Palestinian students.
Addressing the event, Deputy Director of Administration Muhammad Usman said that organizing healthy activities was also important along with education as it promoted hard work, endurance, courage, and leadership qualities among the students.
He said that Gomal University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shakibullah has always promoted co-curricular and healthy activities along with education. Sports help keep the students away from negative activities, including drugs.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
HMC achieved significant milestone by handling 115 cases of thrombolysis effecti ..
Kristin Hawkins visits QAL, pens MoU for Lincoln Corner
Aawaz II network organizes provincial consultation
Awais grabs 2nd spot in Asian Snooker C'ship
DEO distributes appointment orders among 16 relatives of employees in Lasbela
Two-day Urs celebrations of eminent preacher of Islam Baba Peera Shah Ghazi (RA) ..
COMSTECH announces 85 fellowships for Yemen
Sherry condemns PTI founder’s letter to IMF
Hospital staff to fully cooperate in recovery of abducted newborn baby
Awareness seminar on "Harassment at Work" held in LUMHS
Balochistan Awami Party to support PML-N
Two paramedics dead in Israeli strike on Lebanon
More Stories From Education
-
UoM’s Mubashir,Faizan defend PhD theses1 hour ago
-
NUST, TKF to foster collaboration for climate change initiatives3 hours ago
-
AIOU’s second phase admissions for Spring 2024 Semester to start from March 0123 hours ago
-
7th annual 'Job and Trade Fair 2024' held at Isra university1 day ago
-
KU VC inaugurates pharmacy at Karachi University Medical Center1 day ago
-
KU KIBGE arrange awareness session on personnel reliability: safety of community at large1 day ago
-
KU declares result of MBBS Final Professional Modular Annual Exam 20231 day ago
-
Sindh CM orders further probe in BSEK results issue as inquiry committee held board officials respon ..1 day ago
-
Annual exams of class 5th to 8th from March 4th1 day ago
-
Iqra University, KP police sign MoU to provide scholarships for children of martyrs1 day ago
-
AKU’s flagship conference "National Health Sciences Research Symposium" held2 days ago
-
UoM, Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur sign MoU2 days ago