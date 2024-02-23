Open Menu

Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty Holds Sports Gala

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 09:12 PM

Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty holds sports gala

Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty organized a colourful sports gala on Friday. Deputy Director of Administration Muhammad Usman was the chief guest of the ceremony, which was also attended by the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Dr Barkat Ali, other teachers, and a large number of students from the faculty

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty organized a colourful sports gala on Friday. Deputy Director of Administration Muhammad Usman was the chief guest of the ceremony, which was also attended by the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Dr Barkat Ali, other teachers, and a large number of students from the faculty.

The centre of attraction remained the special entry of the Palestinian students. The participants of the ceremony paid special tribute to the Palestinian students.

Addressing the event, Deputy Director of Administration Muhammad Usman said that organizing healthy activities was also important along with education as it promoted hard work, endurance, courage, and leadership qualities among the students.

He said that Gomal University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shakibullah has always promoted co-curricular and healthy activities along with education. Sports help keep the students away from negative activities, including drugs.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Sports Education Drugs Gomal Event From

Recent Stories

HMC achieved significant milestone by handling 115 ..

HMC achieved significant milestone by handling 115 cases of thrombolysis effecti ..

7 minutes ago
 Kristin Hawkins visits QAL, pens MoU for Lincoln C ..

Kristin Hawkins visits QAL, pens MoU for Lincoln Corner

14 minutes ago
 Aawaz II network organizes provincial consultation

Aawaz II network organizes provincial consultation

7 minutes ago
 Awais grabs 2nd spot in Asian Snooker C'ship

Awais grabs 2nd spot in Asian Snooker C'ship

9 minutes ago
 DEO distributes appointment orders among 16 relati ..

DEO distributes appointment orders among 16 relatives of employees in Lasbela

9 minutes ago
 Two-day Urs celebrations of eminent preacher of Is ..

Two-day Urs celebrations of eminent preacher of Islam Baba Peera Shah Ghazi (RA) ..

9 minutes ago
COMSTECH announces 85 fellowships for Yemen

COMSTECH announces 85 fellowships for Yemen

9 minutes ago
 Sherry condemns PTI founder’s letter to IMF

Sherry condemns PTI founder’s letter to IMF

9 minutes ago
 Hospital staff to fully cooperate in recovery of a ..

Hospital staff to fully cooperate in recovery of abducted newborn baby

9 minutes ago
 Awareness seminar on "Harassment at Work" held in ..

Awareness seminar on "Harassment at Work" held in LUMHS

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan Awami Party to support PML-N

Balochistan Awami Party to support PML-N

9 minutes ago
 Two paramedics dead in Israeli strike on Lebanon

Two paramedics dead in Israeli strike on Lebanon

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Education