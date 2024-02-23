Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty holds sports gala

Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty organized a colourful sports gala on Friday. Deputy Director of Administration Muhammad Usman was the chief guest of the ceremony, which was also attended by the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Dr Barkat Ali, other teachers, and a large number of students from the faculty

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty organized a colourful sports gala on Friday. Deputy Director of Administration Muhammad Usman was the chief guest of the ceremony, which was also attended by the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Dr Barkat Ali, other teachers, and a large number of students from the faculty.

The centre of attraction remained the special entry of the Palestinian students. The participants of the ceremony paid special tribute to the Palestinian students.

Addressing the event, Deputy Director of Administration Muhammad Usman said that organizing healthy activities was also important along with education as it promoted hard work, endurance, courage, and leadership qualities among the students.

He said that Gomal University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shakibullah has always promoted co-curricular and healthy activities along with education. Sports help keep the students away from negative activities, including drugs.

APP/akt