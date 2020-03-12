Government College University Faisalabad regularize 194 employees

UrduPoint.com
Government College University Faisalabad regularized the services of 194 employees under Punjab government's three year regularization policy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Government College University Faisalabad regularized the services of 194 employees under Punjab government's three year regularization policy.

In this regard, a ceremony was held with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal in the chair for giving letters of regularization to employees.

He hailed Punjab government's regularization policy and termed it a milestone for welfare of employees.

Dean Physical Sciences, Dr Nasir Amin, Dean Arts and Social Sciences Dr Asim Mahmood, Dean Life Sciences Dr Farhat Jabeen, professors and a number of university employees were present on the occasion.

