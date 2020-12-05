Govt Girls Degree College Dubgari girls excel in B.A Part- 1 Exam

The girls of Government Girls Degree College Dubgari excelled in B.A Part-1 Examination when the administration of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar announced the result for the session-2019-2020 here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The girls of Government Girls Degree College Dubgari excelled in B.A Part-1 Examination when the administration of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar announced the result for the session-2019-2020 here.

Principal of the Government Girls Degree College Dabgari Peshawar Zubia Qamar while talking to APP here on Saturday stated this.She informed that one of the students of the college Faiza Bibi, Daughter of Atiq-ur-Rehman, has obtained 203 position out of 550 marks by recording first position.

Besides Faiza, she said, another student of our college Sara Bibi obtained 201 marks by taking second position. The student of Government Girls Degree College, Gulshan Rehman, Peshawar Miss Wajeeha Hussain daughter of Hussain Khan also got second position in the examination by obtaining 201 marks, he said.

Principal Govt Girl Degree College Dabgari Miss Zubia Qamar lauded teaching staff and students for their hard work and support of their parents and expressed the hope that with joint and collective responsibilities the students could achieve more such distinction in future as well.

Miss Zubia Qamar said that Women's education leads to significant social development. Some of the most notable social benefits include decreased fertility rates and lower infant mortality rates, and lower maternal mortality rates, she informed.

Improved cognitive abilities increase the quality of life for women and lead to other benefits, Miss Zubia added.

Those women, she said, might have the chance of a healthier and happier life should be reason enough for promoting girls' education, however, there were also important benefits for society as a whole. An educated woman, she said has the skills,information and self-confidence to be a better parent, worker and citizen.

she said "Empowerment of women is a necessity for the very development of a society, since it enhances both the quality and the quantity of human resources available for development." She said "Women empowerment and achieving gender equality is essential for our society to ensure the sustainable development of the country. She said women are more than half of the population and if given due chances they are key contributors to economies as producers of food, managers of natural resources and as entrepreneurs and employees." "In our society, women take full care of their parents,children,husband and work also. She completes a family,"she added.

"A girl child is a pillar of strength for her family and provides all kinds of support either it's moral, emotional or financial. She keep supporting all her loved ones till last breath,i pay salute all women of society," Miss Zubia concluded.