HEC Announces 14 Scholarships In University Of Agriculture And Forestry Viet Nam

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 01:24 PM

HEC announces 14 scholarships in University of Agriculture and Forestry Viet Nam

The Thai Nguyen University of Agriculture and Forestry (TUAF) Viet Nam has offered 14 scholarships to Pakistani students for the years 2020/2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Thai Nguyen University of Agriculture and Forestry (TUAF) Viet Nam has offered 14 scholarships to Pakistani students for the years 2020/2021.

The Higher education Commission (HEC) has sought applications from the deserving students of Pakistan for fall intake of scholarships till Tuesday, June 30.

The scholarships would be given at the graduate and under-graduate level, HEC official told APP on Tuesday.

The scholarships have been awarded in the programmes including Bachelor of Environmental Sciences and Management in collaboration of University of California, Davis USA, Bachelor of food Technology in collaboration of University of California, Davis USA, he added.

However, he said scholarships in Bachelor of Agriculture Economics would be offered in collaboration with University of New England, Australia, Bachelor of Agriculture Technology in collaboration with University of National Pingtung University of Education, Taiwan and Master of Environmental Sciences have also been announced.

The students have opportunity to study one or two semesters in Canada, Australia, Germany, Korea, Japan and other Asian countries, the official told.

According to the Thai university, the scholarships will be renewed annually subject to the academic performance.

HEC encouraged the interested students to visit HEC Website to apply for the scholarships opportunity.

