HEC directed to make public names of 18 suspended health educational Institutions

The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to make public the suspension orders issued to 18 health educational institutions in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to make public the suspension orders issued to 18 health educational institutions in Islamabad.

The decision cam in response to an appeal filed by a citizen Anwar Ud Din, who sought copies of the suspension orders prohibiting new student admissions in the affected institutions, said a press release issued here Thursday.

These institutions include Bashir Institute of Health Sciences, Comwave Institute of Science and Information Technology, DAKSON Institute of Health Sciences, Institute of Health and Management Sciences, Islamabad Medical and Dental College, HBS Medical and Dental College, NOVA Institute of Modern Studies, PACE and KEDGE Institute of Health sciences, PHR Institute of Health Science, Rawal Institute of Health Sciences, Yusra Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences, Prime Institute of Health Sciences, NCS Institute of Sciences, Aman Medical Institute, KMU Institute of Health Sciences, Margalla Institute of Health Sciences, Madiks Institute of Health Sciences and Health Aid College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Initially, the HEC refused to share the information, claiming it would negatively impact their standing and breach the privacy of the institutions. However, during the PIC hearing, the HEC representative, Mr. Hammad Bin Saif, admitted that the suspension orders were issued due to ongoing policy development requiring a temporary halt to admissions.

The PIC rejected the HEC's arguments, stating that "the order about suspending the institutions working without NOC is an order of the HEC hence it is not an information of third party as pleaded by HEC."

The Commission directed the HEC to provide copies of the suspension orders to the appellant within 10 working days, warning of penalty proceedings for non-compliance.

Furthermore, the PIC emphasized the importance of finalizing the new affiliation policy at the earliest to ensure proper governance in the higher education sector.