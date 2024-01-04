Open Menu

HEC Directed To Make Public Names Of 18 Suspended Health Educational Institutions

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2024 | 05:38 PM

HEC directed to make public names of 18 suspended health educational Institutions

The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to make public the suspension orders issued to 18 health educational institutions in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to make public the suspension orders issued to 18 health educational institutions in Islamabad.

The decision cam in response to an appeal filed by a citizen Anwar Ud Din, who sought copies of the suspension orders prohibiting new student admissions in the affected institutions, said a press release issued here Thursday.

These institutions include Bashir Institute of Health Sciences, Comwave Institute of Science and Information Technology, DAKSON Institute of Health Sciences, Institute of Health and Management Sciences, Islamabad Medical and Dental College, HBS Medical and Dental College, NOVA Institute of Modern Studies, PACE and KEDGE Institute of Health sciences, PHR Institute of Health Science, Rawal Institute of Health Sciences, Yusra Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences, Prime Institute of Health Sciences, NCS Institute of Sciences, Aman Medical Institute, KMU Institute of Health Sciences, Margalla Institute of Health Sciences, Madiks Institute of Health Sciences and Health Aid College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Initially, the HEC refused to share the information, claiming it would negatively impact their standing and breach the privacy of the institutions. However, during the PIC hearing, the HEC representative, Mr. Hammad Bin Saif, admitted that the suspension orders were issued due to ongoing policy development requiring a temporary halt to admissions.

The PIC rejected the HEC's arguments, stating that "the order about suspending the institutions working without NOC is an order of the HEC hence it is not an information of third party as pleaded by HEC."

The Commission directed the HEC to provide copies of the suspension orders to the appellant within 10 working days, warning of penalty proceedings for non-compliance.

Furthermore, the PIC emphasized the importance of finalizing the new affiliation policy at the earliest to ensure proper governance in the higher education sector.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Technology Education Student Noc HEC Khyber Medical University Share Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Ten arrested in crackdown, 15 kg hashish seized

Ten arrested in crackdown, 15 kg hashish seized

6 minutes ago
 PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of S ..

PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

6 minutes ago
 DC formally inaugurate polio eradication campaign ..

DC formally inaugurate polio eradication campaign in Khyber

6 minutes ago
 Iraq's pro-Iran Hashed force says 'US strike' kill ..

Iraq's pro-Iran Hashed force says 'US strike' kills senior commander

6 minutes ago
 Traffic police create awareness about driving in f ..

Traffic police create awareness about driving in fog

6 minutes ago
 SCN asks caretaker CM KP to take notice of ruthles ..

SCN asks caretaker CM KP to take notice of ruthless deforestation in winter seas ..

5 minutes ago
Winter brings boom to fish trade in Khyber Pakhtun ..

Winter brings boom to fish trade in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

5 minutes ago
 15 units of Tarbela Dam closed

15 units of Tarbela Dam closed

5 minutes ago
 Railways CEO unveils 'Premium Lounge' dining car

Railways CEO unveils 'Premium Lounge' dining car

5 minutes ago
 LCCI holds seminar on myths and realities of alter ..

LCCI holds seminar on myths and realities of alternative treatment

34 minutes ago
 Appellate tribunals continue to dispose of appeals ..

Appellate tribunals continue to dispose of appeals challenging acceptance / reje ..

38 minutes ago
 IHC restores 10-year disqualification for convicts ..

IHC restores 10-year disqualification for convicts sentenced under NAB ordinance

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Education