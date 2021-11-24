UrduPoint.com

Int'l Commemoration Conference On Iqbal Starts At NUML

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:18 PM

Int'l commemoration conference on Iqbal Starts at NUML

Two-day International Commemoration Conference on Allama Iqbal on the topic of "Relevance of Iqbal's Thoughts in Modern Times" started at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Two-day International Commemoration Conference on Allama Iqbal on the topic of "Relevance of Iqbal's Thoughts in Modern Times" started at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Wednesday.

The conference was organized by the Persian Studies department of NUML in collaboration with Cultural Consulate of Islamic Republic of Iran and MUSLIM Institute.

Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, ambassador Islamic Republic of Iran was the chief guest of the inaugural session, while Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Malik, former rector International Islamic University and Dr. Yusuf Khushk, Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters were the guests of honour.

Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd), Director General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali, Pro Rector Acad Prof. Dr. Safeer Awan, Deans, Directors, heads of departments, faculty members and a large number of students also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion chief guest H.

E Mr. Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, ambassador Islamic Republic of Iran said that Allama Iqbal was a biggest intellectual, reformer and philosopher who taught Muslim Ummah the importance of unity and self-sufficiency.

Iqbal recognized the problems of Muslim world and through his poetry he tried to convey the message of self-respect. He said that Iqbal was a big fan of Iran and the Persian language and most of his kalam is in Persian. Ambassador felicitated the NUML to organize such a successful conference on a very important issue.

Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar in his address said that it is very important issue and department of Persian must be appreciated to organize such conference. He thanked Honourable chief guest and guests for sparing time to attend the conference.

Scholars from Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, India, and Germany are participating in the conference and will present various research articles on Iqbal in different sessions of the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan World Iran Turkey Germany International Islamic University National University Muslim Event From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Can't take India lightly in home conditions, says ..

Can't take India lightly in home conditions, says Williamson

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs constituting committee to tac ..

Commissioner directs constituting committee to tackle air pollution issues

6 minutes ago
 Australian bowling coach Cooley back with England ..

Australian bowling coach Cooley back with England ahead of Ashes

6 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz says ex-CJP’s leaked audio is a cha ..

Maryam Nawaz says ex-CJP’s leaked audio is a charge sheet against him

32 minutes ago
 NAB holds essay competition on corruption

NAB holds essay competition on corruption

8 minutes ago
 Robbers kill dealer in faisalabad

Robbers kill dealer in faisalabad

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.