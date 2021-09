Karachi University postpones exams to be held on Sept 22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Karachi University (KU) Controller Examinations on Tuesday postponed examination which were earlier scheduled for September 22

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Karachi University (KU) Controller Examinations on Tuesday postponed examination which were earlier scheduled for September 22.

According to details, the papers of B.Sc. and BA (Regular Private) postponed on September 22 will now be held on September 25, while the papers of BA Law (First Year) will now be held on September 27The BA and LLB (Honors) Third Year and LLB First Year papers will now be held on October 07.