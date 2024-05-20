Open Menu

KU Extends Registration Deadline For Upcoming Convocation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 07:23 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The University of Karachi has extended the deadline for submission of registration forms and fees for the Annual Convocation 2021 and 2022 till May 31, 2024.

The forthcoming convocation for regular students of the morning and evening program (under the semester system) will award gold medals and certificates only to the students who have obtained first positions in Bachelor (Hons.) B.S,

Pharm-D, in the examination 2021 and 2022, and LLB, LLM, M.S., M.D., M.Phil, PhD, D.Litt., D.Sc., in 2021 onwards will be eligible to attend the Convocation-2024.

The candidates are advised to apply for registration to the annual convocation on the prescribed application form (https://uok.edu.pk/conv/2022/acfxxiv.pdf).

They are directed to deposit fee vouchers in the Bank Al-Falah Branch located at the Silver Jubilee Gate of the University of Karachi.

The students are further directed to submit a copy of their paid vouchers of registration fee and convocation registration form to their concerned departments. No candidate can enter the convocation pavilion without wearing a prescribed academic costume/robe.

