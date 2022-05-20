KU extends submission of admission forms till May 24

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi extended the date of submission of MPhil, MS, LLM, PhD, and MS (Surgery) and MD (Medicine) admission forms for the Karachi University Entrance Test-2022 till May 24, 2022.

According to details, the Convener Post Graduate Admission Committee-2022 (Advanced Studies and Research board) Professor Dr Muhammad Harris Shoaib announced on Friday.