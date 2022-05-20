UrduPoint.com

KU Extends Submission Of Admission Forms Till May 24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 07:20 PM

KU extends submission of admission forms till May 24

The University of Karachi extended the date of submission of MPhil, MS, LLM, PhD, and MS (Surgery) and MD (Medicine) admission forms for the Karachi University Entrance Test-2022 till May 24, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi extended the date of submission of MPhil, MS, LLM, PhD, and MS (Surgery) and MD (Medicine) admission forms for the Karachi University Entrance Test-2022 till May 24, 2022.

According to details, the Convener Post Graduate Admission Committee-2022 (Advanced Studies and Research board) Professor Dr Muhammad Harris Shoaib announced on Friday.

Related Topics

Karachi May Karachi University Post

Recent Stories

BISE Sargodha meeting discusses matriculation annu ..

BISE Sargodha meeting discusses matriculation annual exams

32 seconds ago
 World's deafening silence over Yasin unfair trail ..

World's deafening silence over Yasin unfair trail deplorable: Mushaal

34 seconds ago
 SSUET distributes certificates among students of K ..

SSUET distributes certificates among students of Kamyab Jawan Programme

35 seconds ago
 Gujar Khan admin removes encroachments from Railwa ..

Gujar Khan admin removes encroachments from Railway Road, Behari Colony

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for benefiting from Turkish experti ..

Prime Minister for benefiting from Turkish expertise, experiences in all possibl ..

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.