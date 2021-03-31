Micro Irrigation Project inaugurated at Islamia University

Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has inaugurated the Micro Irrigation Project of the Department of Horticulture, Faculty of Agriculture

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has inaugurated the Micro Irrigation Project of the Department of Horticulture, Faculty of Agriculture.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, this method irrigates the fields, greenery and plains using less water than irrigation.

Currently, this method of irrigation is being used in the main highway of Baghdad Al-Jadeed Campus, Vice Chancellor's Office and Faculty of Agriculture.

With the completion of this project, all greenery, agricultural farms and other places will be irrigated while saving water in large quantity.

On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor also distributed certificates among the faculty members and students working on the project.