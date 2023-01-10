UrduPoint.com

MOU Signed To Promote Sino-Pakistan Coop On Vocational Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 07:47 PM

MOU signed to promote Sino-Pakistan coop on vocational education

The representatives from Shandong Institute of Commerce and Technology, Gwadar Port Authority, University of Gwadar, and China Overseas Ports Holding Company signed an agreement to promote cooperation on vocational education

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The representatives from Shandong Institute of Commerce and Technology, Gwadar Port Authority, University of Gwadar, and China Overseas Ports Holding Company signed an agreement to promote cooperation on vocational education.

A signing ceremony for the joint operation agreement of Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute, built under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The event was attended by students, and professionals from all walks of life, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

According to the agreement, the four parties will be collectively responsible for the operation and management of the institute. For this purpose, an executive body will be formed for policy making and implementation.

Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute is one of the many grant projects initiated in Gwadar by China.

The mega-project was completed at a cost of $10 million and handed over to Gwadar Port Authority in September 2021.

This project, among the many other livelihood support programs undertaken by the Government of China, is widely supported by the local people of Gwadar.

In the preliminary operation program under National Vocational and Technical Commission of Pakistan (NAVTTC), 130 local students - majored in various technical fields - graduated from the institute. Upon its handover, henceforth, short courses and long diploma certification will be offered in conventional and non-conventional fields with more relevancy to port and free zone operation.

The systematic arrangement of the parties offers chances for subsequent on-site training and ultimately job opportunities for the young graduates. It will also yield more skilled manpower for the local community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education China Company Job CPEC Gwadar Young September Commerce Event All From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

World Bank Forecasts US Growth to Drop to 0.5% in ..

World Bank Forecasts US Growth to Drop to 0.5% in 2023

9 seconds ago
 World Bank Slashes Forecast for China 2023 Growth ..

World Bank Slashes Forecast for China 2023 Growth to 4.3%

11 seconds ago
 World Economy Forecast to Grow at 1.7% in 2023, Bu ..

World Economy Forecast to Grow at 1.7% in 2023, But Can Hit Recession Anytime - ..

12 seconds ago
 World Bank Expects 0% Growth in Euro-Area in 2023

World Bank Expects 0% Growth in Euro-Area in 2023

15 seconds ago
 "Gandhara Festival" to be held on Jan 29

"Gandhara Festival" to be held on Jan 29

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan ready to showcase tourism potential in Ne ..

Pakistan ready to showcase tourism potential in New York

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.