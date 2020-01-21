UrduPoint.com
National College Of Arts Lahore Fails To Increase Tribal Belt Student's Quota

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:13 PM

National College of Arts Lahore fails to increase tribal belt student's quota

National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore and Rawalpindi once again neglected the directives of Federal Cabinet to double to student's quota of former FATA

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore and Rawalpindi once again neglected the directives of Federal Cabinet to double to student's quota of former FATA.According to detail, National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore which is working under Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training has 9 seats while NCA Rawalpindi has only six seats for the students belonging to tribal districts (former FATA) .Federal Cabinet had decided to double the FATA seats three years ago, according to which all the medical and engineering colleges of the country doubled the seats for tribal belt but NCA did not comply with the orders of the government.

Though the classes in National College of Arts have been commenced from 20th January , and the students hailed from tribal districts also raised the issue on Citizen Portal many time but in vain.

NCA has the view that if the seats of tribal belt would be increased ,it would exceed the KP seats from Sindh, which is against the seats distribution formula on national level.The students called federal education minister to take the concrete steps for enhancing the seats of the tribal students.

