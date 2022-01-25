NCA pays homage to Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain

National College of Arts (NCA) on Tuesday paid homage to renowned Tabla player (late) Ustad Mian Shaukat Husssain Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :National College of Arts (NCA) on Tuesday paid homage to renowned Tabla player (late) Ustad Mian Shaukat Husssain Khan.

In the spirit of commemoration and remembrance, National College of Arts pays homage to the national heroes including poets, writers and academicians.

NCA national heroes of Pakistan including Poets, Writers, Artists, and Academicians.

NCA celebrate these personalities by designing and displaying an exclusive panel every week, to acquaint the public with these gleaming stars, said a press release.

This week, NCA extend tribute to Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain Khan.

Mian Shaukat Hussain (2930 -25 January 1996) was a Tabla player who belonged to the Punjab Gharana of Tabla-playing music artists.

He was a disciple or student of renowned tabla maestro Mian Qadir Baksh, founder of the Punjab Gharana of tabla players who also was the teacher of many tabla players that later gained international recognition.

Mian Qadir Baksh was known throughout the world for his skill and mastery of tabla.

After learning the art of tabla playing from Mian Qadir Baksh, Mian Shaukat Hussain soon started gaining recognition in the music circles in Pakistan and was the music group accompanist of choice for Pakistan's great classical music vocalists and instrumentalists.