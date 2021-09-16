NCHD to establish 3000 literacy centers to educate illiterates

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has launched a literacy project under which 3000 centers would be established to educate 75,000 illiterates across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has launched a literacy project under which 3000 centers would be established to educate 75,000 illiterates across the country.

The first phase of the project called 'Promoting Literacy in Rural Areas of Pakistan" is in progress as BISP under Ahsaas Taleemi Wazifa Programme has agreed to run it to enhance the outreach and mobilize all BISP beneficiaries for enrollment.� According to NCHD, it�has been putting its efforts to improve human development indicators by collaborating with different ministries, divisions, organizations, and departments relating to health, education, and poverty reduction and to lessen gaps among different stratum of communities.

However, there is a raising need for integrated and coordinated efforts under a single umbrella to have a uniform implementation framework across the board in the shape of an organization like NCHD.

The unforeseen financial constraints have always restrained NCHD partially from delivering vital services to the nation. After giving valuable services to government line departments, ministries, districts, and local governments for about 18 years, it is now high time for power corridors to support the sole organization on Human Development like NCHD for uninterrupted delivery of its most needed services.

These services are meant to help the government to achieve its international commitments on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Vision 2025 through its unique programs in the next 10 years.