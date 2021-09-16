UrduPoint.com

NCHD To Establish 3000 Literacy Centers To Educate Illiterates

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 03:58 PM

NCHD to establish 3000 literacy centers to educate illiterates

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has launched a literacy project under which 3000 centers would be established to educate 75,000 illiterates across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has launched a literacy project under which 3000 centers would be established to educate 75,000 illiterates across the country.

The first phase of the project called 'Promoting Literacy in Rural Areas of Pakistan" is in progress as BISP under Ahsaas Taleemi Wazifa Programme has agreed to run it to enhance the outreach and mobilize all BISP beneficiaries for enrollment.� According to NCHD, it�has been putting its efforts to improve human development indicators by collaborating with different ministries, divisions, organizations, and departments relating to health, education, and poverty reduction and to lessen gaps among different stratum of communities.

However, there is a raising need for integrated and coordinated efforts under a single umbrella to have a uniform implementation framework across the board in the shape of an organization like NCHD.

The unforeseen financial constraints have always restrained NCHD partially from delivering vital services to the nation. After giving valuable services to government line departments, ministries, districts, and local governments for about 18 years, it is now high time for power corridors to support the sole organization on Human Development like NCHD for uninterrupted delivery of its most needed services.

These services are meant to help the government to achieve its international commitments on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Vision 2025 through its unique programs in the next 10 years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Progress All From Government

Recent Stories

France May Demand Compensation From Australia for ..

France May Demand Compensation From Australia for Submarine Deal Breach - Defens ..

3 minutes ago
 Buoyant Pakistan ready to host No.1 ranked New Zea ..

Buoyant Pakistan ready to host No.1 ranked New Zealand after 18 years

23 minutes ago
 Saira Peter releases her new Sufi opera song "Marv ..

Saira Peter releases her new Sufi opera song "Marvi's Tears"

16 minutes ago
 Australian bushfires trigger massive phytoplankton ..

Australian bushfires trigger massive phytoplankton bloom in ocean: study

16 minutes ago
 Burundi rights abuses worsening under new govt: UN ..

Burundi rights abuses worsening under new govt: UN

16 minutes ago
 European Lawmakers Call for Plan to Phase Out Use ..

European Lawmakers Call for Plan to Phase Out Use of Animals in Research, Testin ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.