Orientation for undergraduate students held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised an orientation programme for newly-admitted students of various undergraduate degree classes here on Tuesday at the City Campus.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the orientation programme and said that the university was equally focusing on character building and personality development of students along with their formal education and skills development.

He congratulated the students on their admissions and mentioned the facilities of well-equipped classrooms, labs, hostels, research facilities in UVAS all campuses.

He said that UVAS always promotes its students extra-curricular and co-curricular activities in the university.

Dr Talat Naseer Pasha disclosed that UVAS has been ranked 3rd position in national sport ranking of public sector universities by the Higher Education Commission.

He said UVAS focusing on health, food production and working closely with livestock, dairy and poultry industries and providing opportunities of entrepreneur for the capacity building of students.

He advised students to focus on studies,excel in concerning fields and play vital role for the development of Pakistan.

Pro Vice-Chancellor/Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Masood Rabbani congratulated students and advised them to be expert in their concerning field with dedication for their bright future.

Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and a large number of newly-admitted students with their parents and faculty members were attended the ceremony.