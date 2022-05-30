Pak Army delegate admires AIOU services for people of Gwadar

A delegation of the Pakistan Army appreciated Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)'s infrastructure and educational services provided in remote areas of Balochistan, especially Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :A delegation of the Pakistan Army appreciated Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)'s infrastructure and educational services provided in remote areas of Balochistan, especially Gwadar.

According to AIOU on Monday, the delegation led by Major General Syed Inayat Hussain including Brigadier Fahad, Col.

Bilal, junior officers and soldiers visited AIOU's regional campus Gwadar.

Regional Head, Majid Hussain Baloch briefed them about the university's profile, teaching methods, recent initiatives, admission policy and enrollment drive.

The delegation also visited the campus classrooms, library and examination hall. Major General Inayat addressed the students and announced to provide books for the library of AIOU Gwadar campus. In the end, Brigadier Fahad planted a tree on the campus.