UrduPoint.com

Pak Army Delegate Admires AIOU Services For People Of Gwadar

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 03:27 PM

Pak Army delegate admires AIOU services for people of Gwadar

A delegation of the Pakistan Army appreciated Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)'s infrastructure and educational services provided in remote areas of Balochistan, especially Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :A delegation of the Pakistan Army appreciated Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)'s infrastructure and educational services provided in remote areas of Balochistan, especially Gwadar.

According to AIOU on Monday, the delegation led by Major General Syed Inayat Hussain including Brigadier Fahad, Col.

Bilal, junior officers and soldiers visited AIOU's regional campus Gwadar.

Regional Head, Majid Hussain Baloch briefed them about the university's profile, teaching methods, recent initiatives, admission policy and enrollment drive.

The delegation also visited the campus classrooms, library and examination hall. Major General Inayat addressed the students and announced to provide books for the library of AIOU Gwadar campus. In the end, Brigadier Fahad planted a tree on the campus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Army Gwadar Allama Iqbal Open University

Recent Stories

Hajj Monitoring System launched for prompt resolut ..

Hajj Monitoring System launched for prompt resolution of intending pilgrims' com ..

2 minutes ago
 Four held for gambling in sargodha

Four held for gambling in sargodha

2 minutes ago
 6th Annual Alumni Reunion and Oath taking ceremony ..

6th Annual Alumni Reunion and Oath taking ceremony of SAVERS held at UVAS

11 minutes ago
 5-Days training on ‘Advanced Reproductive Techni ..

11 minutes ago
 French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna Makes Fi ..

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna Makes First Trip to Kiev in Show of Su ..

3 minutes ago
 Hot weather forecasts in northern Sindh

Hot weather forecasts in northern Sindh

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.