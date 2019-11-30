UrduPoint.com
Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools, Colleges Arrange Maarif Inter Schools Math Olympiad MISMO 2019

Sat 30th November 2019

In order to motivate students, Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges arranged Maarif Inter Schools Math Olympiad MISMO 2019 to exchange academic culture and strengthen bond between management, teachers and students of various private and government schools across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :In order to motivate students, Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges arranged Maarif Inter Schools Math Olympiad MISMO 2019 to exchange academic culture and strengthen bond between management, teachers and students of various private and government schools across the country.

Country Director of Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges Selahattin Batur said the National Olympiad was a unique competition and provided a great chance for the students of Grade 5 to 8 to show their incredible potential in Mathematics and get rewarded by the institution, said a press release on Saturday.

The competition was held in 36 Pak Turk schools across 20 major cities of the country.

