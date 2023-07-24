Open Menu

Pak-US Education Alliance Bridging Both Nations: Masood

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 24, 2023 | 11:19 AM

Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: Masood

The Pakistan Ambassador thanks the U.S. government and all those involved in organizing the SUSI program for their commitment and support to promote educational cooperation between the two countries.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 24th, 2023) Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States Masood Khan says education has been a robust link between Pakistan and United States from 1950s till today.

He was addressing a batch of 25 visiting Pakistani students under ‘Study of the US Institutes’ program at Embassy of Pakistan Washington DC.

He said number of Pakistani students increased to 8000, registering 17% increase last year and we must have more students here in the United States.

He said that this is a process of cross fertilization and intellectual capabilities recognize no boundaries.

Highlighting imitation, emulation, and innovation as three key stages for societal progress, he expressed the hope that extraordinary experience would empower the visiting students to replicate and adopt what they observed and experienced during their stay in the United States.

He said this short course should inspire you to come back, to interface our two countries, to enrich shared intellectual heritage of our two nations,” he said.

Masood Khan thanked the U.S. government and all those involved in organizing the SUSI program for their commitment and support to promote educational cooperation between the two countries. He also appreciated University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and the US mentors for hosting the visiting fellows.

While sharing their experiences, the participants emphasized both the commonalities and distinctions between Pakistan and the United States. They lauded remarkable organizational skills that they observed at the individual and societal levels.

SUSI is a 5-week long educational initiative for fostering cross-cultural understanding and promoting education cooperation between Pakistan and the United States. The program, held annually since 2010, provides young minds with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in American society, history, and values.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Washington Young Amherst Progress United States Sardar Masood Khan All From Government

Recent Stories

104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social ..

104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social Security Authority by June

14 minutes ago
 Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's E ..

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy

33 minutes ago
 US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued ef ..

US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued efforts for bringing peace in re ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous developmen ..

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous development aid to support Africa’s Sa ..

12 hours ago
UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Qura ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark

12 hours ago
 UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

14 hours ago
 UAE committed to working with international commun ..

UAE committed to working with international community to address global challeng ..

14 hours ago
 Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

16 hours ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

17 hours ago
 Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

17 hours ago

More Stories From Education