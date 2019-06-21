PASTIC interconnects 52 libraries of universities, colleges in country

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC) has connected 52 libraries of different universities and colleges to provide free-of-cost access to data of available books in these libraries to students.

Students will be given smart library cards to get the books issued from other universities' libraries also.

It was stated by experts at a seminar on consortium/ networking of Science and Technology and Research and Development Libraries, arranged at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Friday.

Chairing the session, Dean Faculty of food Science Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that under the PASTIC cloud Koha Library Software, the libraries are being connected that will open up new era of education and help students access multiple books across the country.

Resource Person Syed Habib Jafri from PASTIC said that the project would be expanded to all universities of the country and 30 more universities will be added to the library pool within a couple of months.

UAF Librarian Umar Farooq, Dr Tariq Najmi from COMSATS also shared their experience about the PASTIC initiatives to provide free access to bibliographic data of books.