Petition Filed Against IBA Sukkur University

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:57 PM

Petition filed against IBA Sukkur university

A constitutional petition seeking judicial probe into the allegations of sexual harassment by the IBA University Sukkur faculty and officials, leveled by a varsity student, has been filed on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :A constitutional petition seeking judicial probe into the allegations of sexual harassment by the IBA University Sukkur faculty and officials, leveled by a varsity student, has been filed on Friday.

Advocate Qurban Ali Mallano, filed the constitutional petition in the Sindh High Court, Sukkur Bench.

Meanwhile, the chief minister Sindh, who is also the chancellor of the university, has ordered secretary boards and universities to look into the case and furnish him a report within seven days.

More Stories From Education

