PMC Allows NMU To Conduct Under, Post Graduate Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:38 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Council(PMC) permitted Nishtar Medical University (NMU) would conduct MBBS and BDS for undergraduate while MD and MS examinations under post-graduate system.

The PMC issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the varsity today to give the exams.

Doctors Community and students appreciated NMU Vice Chancellor Dr Ahmad Ijaz Masood for special efforts in this context.

He termed it a historic moment for the varsity, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

More Stories From Education

