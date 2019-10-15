UrduPoint.com
Poverty Alleviation And Social Safety Division (PASSD) Board To Increase Stipend For Girls

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 01:59 PM

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) board to increase stipend for girls

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) board on Tuesday approved to increase the stipend amount for girls from Rs. 750/- to Rs. 1,000/- to create a further incentive for the parents to send their daughters to schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) board on Tuesday approved to increase the stipend amount for girls from Rs. 750/- to Rs. 1,000/- to create a further incentive for the parents to send their daughters to schools.

Talking to APP,Special Assistant to Prime Minister on PASSD Dr Sania Nishtar said in the line of Ehsaas framework approval of various projects , Ehsaas has entered in the next phase of its implementation.

She expressed confidence that the staff and management of BISP would play their role and would help her in realizing the dream of the prime minister to create a state that works for the poor.

She further informed that the Board members and their leadership,contributions in developing of various projects were remarkable and for continuing the implementation of various projects.

