President Stresses For Innovative Steps To Enroll 27mln Children In Schools

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2023 | 02:56 PM

President Alvi says the mosques can be used as educational institutions from Fajr to Zohar of imparting education to children.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2023) President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphasized the need to adopt innovative solution to impart education as about twenty seven million children in the country are out of schools.

Talking to Caretaker Education Minister Madad Ali in Islamabad on Saturday, he said mosques can be used as educational institutions from Fajr to Zohar of imparting education to children. He said online education in remote areas will also be useful in this regard.

The President urged to pay special attention towards the provision of education to girls and Persons with Disabilities.

Highlighting the importance of professional training in the country, he said it is incumbent on us to equip the youth especially women with technical skills and knowledge.

Commenting on the Higher Education of country, Dr. Arif Alvi urged universities to focus on modern knowledge including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cyber Security and Cloud Computing.

Terming to equip the students with Information Technology as inevitable, he asked universities to start two-year degree programs also with four-year degree programs and online education.

Expressing concerns over the low rate of enrollment at universities in Pakistan as compared to region, the President said online education and evening shifts in universities can overcome this issue significantly.

Matters pertaining to the Federal urdu University were also come under discussion.

