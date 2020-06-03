UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Private Education Network For Opening Of Private Schools From July 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 07:11 PM

Private Education Network for opening of private schools from July 15

Private Education Network (PEN) Wednesday urged the government to open the educational institutes by July 15 otherwise hundreds of thousands teachers and administrative staff would become jobless

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Private education Network (PEN) Wednesday urged the government to open the educational institutes by July 15 otherwise hundreds of thousands teachers and administrative staff would become jobless.

District President PEN Shabbir Shah in a media talk said 50 percent private schools were operating from rented buildings and 95 percent institutes were struggling for their survival, adding the government should announce relief package under the head of students' fee for private schools.

He said closure of schools was also wasting precious time of students.

He said the government should allow opening of schools as per following of SOPs and private schools were ready to strictly implement the SOPs to avert the coronavirus outbreak.

Related Topics

Education Peruvian Nuevo Sol July Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ANP chief Asfand Yar grieves over death of MPA Jam ..

5 minutes ago

UN accuses Asian nations of censorship during pand ..

5 minutes ago

Facebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian start-up Goj ..

5 minutes ago

Brazil's industrial production plummets 18.8% in A ..

5 minutes ago

The Lancet casts doubt over hydroxychloroquine stu ..

15 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad seeks private hospit ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.