Private Education Network for opening of private schools from July 15

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Private education Network (PEN) Wednesday urged the government to open the educational institutes by July 15 otherwise hundreds of thousands teachers and administrative staff would become jobless.

District President PEN Shabbir Shah in a media talk said 50 percent private schools were operating from rented buildings and 95 percent institutes were struggling for their survival, adding the government should announce relief package under the head of students' fee for private schools.

He said closure of schools was also wasting precious time of students.

He said the government should allow opening of schools as per following of SOPs and private schools were ready to strictly implement the SOPs to avert the coronavirus outbreak.