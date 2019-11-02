Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha appointed VC University of Education Lahore

The Punjab governor and chancellor of public sector universities appointed Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha as vice-chancellor of the University of Education (UoE) Lahore for a period of four years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ):The Punjab governor and chancellor of public sector universities appointed Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha as vice-chancellor of the University of Education (UoE) Lahore for a period of four years.

The secretary, Department of Higher Education Punjab, has notified the appointment.

Prof Pasha is presently working as vice-chancellor of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore for the second consecutive term.

He is also holding the additional charge of vice-chancellor of the Cholistan University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Bahawalpur, since April 2018.

Under Prof Pasha as vice-chancellor, UVAS attained its position among top universities of Asia in The Times Higher Education and QS World University rankings.

Prof Pasha also secured over a dozen development projects from federal and Punjab governments. During his tenure, UVAS also won three international projects, one funded by Australia and two by the American government.