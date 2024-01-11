PU awards 10 PhD degrees

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Punjab University (PU) has awarded 10 PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines.

Those awarded degrees include Fouzia Maqbool, daughter of Maqbool Ahmad Butt, in the subject of Urdu; Iqra Almas, daughter of Almas Qaisir Butt, in the subject of Molecular Biology; Saima Sharif, daughter of Muhammad Sharif, in the subject of Art & Design (Art History); Akbar Ali Javed, son of Barkhurdar, in the subject of Arabic; Sana Khushi, daughter of Khushi Muhammad, in the subject of Geomatics; Syeda Samar Mustafa, daughter of Syed Ali Mustafa, in the subject of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics; Tariq Javed, son of Abdur Rehman, in the subject of Environmental Sciences; Amin Arif, son of Muhammad Arif, in the subject of Zoology; Ayesha Siddiqa, daughter of Muhammad Akber, in the subject of Chemistry; and Noman Khalique, son of Abdul Khalique, in the subject of Zoology.