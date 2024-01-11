Open Menu

PU Awards 10 PhD Degrees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2024 | 08:12 PM

PU awards 10 PhD degrees

The Punjab University (PU) has awarded 10 PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Punjab University (PU) has awarded 10 PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines.

Those awarded degrees include Fouzia Maqbool, daughter of Maqbool Ahmad Butt, in the subject of Urdu; Iqra Almas, daughter of Almas Qaisir Butt, in the subject of Molecular Biology; Saima Sharif, daughter of Muhammad Sharif, in the subject of Art & Design (Art History); Akbar Ali Javed, son of Barkhurdar, in the subject of Arabic; Sana Khushi, daughter of Khushi Muhammad, in the subject of Geomatics; Syeda Samar Mustafa, daughter of Syed Ali Mustafa, in the subject of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics; Tariq Javed, son of Abdur Rehman, in the subject of Environmental Sciences; Amin Arif, son of Muhammad Arif, in the subject of Zoology; Ayesha Siddiqa, daughter of Muhammad Akber, in the subject of Chemistry; and Noman Khalique, son of Abdul Khalique, in the subject of Zoology.

Related Topics

Punjab Abdur Rehman

Recent Stories

PML-N starting election campaign from Jan 15

PML-N starting election campaign from Jan 15

10 minutes ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: Alvarez & Marsal

Press Release from Business Wire: Alvarez & Marsal

10 minutes ago
 Belichick leaving NFL Patriots after 24 seasons: r ..

Belichick leaving NFL Patriots after 24 seasons: reports

10 minutes ago
 SC to hear ECP's appeal pertaining to PTI's electi ..

SC to hear ECP's appeal pertaining to PTI's election symbol

12 minutes ago
 2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near North Korea ..

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near North Korea nuclear test site: Yonhap

12 minutes ago
 CM grants Rs133.5 million to 28 Bar Associations

CM grants Rs133.5 million to 28 Bar Associations

12 minutes ago
PFA imposes heavy fines on food outlets

PFA imposes heavy fines on food outlets

12 minutes ago
 Odermatt wins career-first World Cup downhill in W ..

Odermatt wins career-first World Cup downhill in Wengen

28 minutes ago
 Hasina sworn in as Bangladesh PM for fifth term

Hasina sworn in as Bangladesh PM for fifth term

28 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation jumps more than expected to ..

US consumer inflation jumps more than expected to 3.4pc

12 minutes ago
 Every one enjoys equal rights in Pakistan; Says Go ..

Every one enjoys equal rights in Pakistan; Says Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul ..

28 minutes ago
 Five inter-district gangs of robbers busted

Five inter-district gangs of robbers busted

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Education