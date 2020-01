Punjab Education Endowment Fund scholarship meeting held

A meeting to disburse Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) scholarships worth Rs 5 million among Master level students was held at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :A meeting to disburse Punjab education Endowment Fund (PEEF) scholarships worth Rs 5 million among Master level students was held at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU).

Chaired by Vice chancellor BZU, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, the meeting was attended by deans Dr Masood Akhtar, Dr Imran Sharif, Dr Hakumat Ali, Director Scholarship Cell, Dr Muhammad Uzair, acting Director Finance, Safdar Abbas and others.

As many as 54 students would benefit from the scholarships, said a press release issued here on Monday.