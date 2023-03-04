Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines.

According to the varsity spokesman here Saturday, the scholars included Abdul Waheed son of Muhammad Ilyas had been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Persian, Hina Ali daughter of Jamait Ali in the subject of urdu, Shaista Parveen daughter of Sabir Ali in the subject of Chemistry, Sadaf Zahra daughter of Sardar Noor Akbar Khan in the subject of Communication Studies, Muhammad Abid Nazir son of Nazir Ahmad in the subject of International Relations, Sundas Khizar daughter of Khizar Hayat Khichi in the subject of International Relations, Sadaf Aman daughter of Rana Amanullah Khan in the subject of Zoology, Qudsia Firdous daughter of Raja Shahid Iqbal in the subject of Botany, Nasir Amir son of Amir Bahadar Khan in the subject of Pakistan Studies and Muhammad Arslan Farooq son of Muhammad Hussain in the subject of Political Science.