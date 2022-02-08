UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Issues Online Form Submission Schedule

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Punjab University issues online form submission schedule

Punjab University (PU) on Tuesday announced the results of Associate Degree in Arts / Science Part-I, II, supplementary examination, 2020 & annual examination, 2021, Associate Degree in Commerce Part-I, II and BA (Hearing Impaired) supplementary examination 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab University (PU) on Tuesday announced the results of Associate Degree in Arts / Science Part-I, II, supplementary examination, 2020 & annual examination, 2021, Associate Degree in Commerce Part-I, II and BA (Hearing Impaired) supplementary examination 2021.

According to PU's spokesperson, the last date of online form submission for Associate Degree in Commerce Part-I, II second annual examination 2021, Associate Degree in Arts/Science Part-I, II and BA (Hearing Impaired) supplementary examination 2021 is February 15, 2022. The examinations will be held in the third week of March 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Hearing Punjab February March 2020 Commerce

Recent Stories

UKs Johnson Backs Lithuania in Row With China Over ..

UKs Johnson Backs Lithuania in Row With China Over Taiwan

25 seconds ago
 'Belfast,' 'Coda,' 'Don't Look Up,' 'West Side Sto ..

'Belfast,' 'Coda,' 'Don't Look Up,' 'West Side Story' Among Oscar Best Picture N ..

27 seconds ago
 AJK University to conduct face to face exams from ..

AJK University to conduct face to face exams from Feb 15

29 seconds ago
 Capital police committed to resolve public issues ..

Capital police committed to resolve public issues on priority: IGP

30 seconds ago
 'Smooth supply of electricity being ensured to pro ..

'Smooth supply of electricity being ensured to projects in FESCO region'

31 minutes ago
 Bulgarian Defense Minister Says US Postponing Deli ..

Bulgarian Defense Minister Says US Postponing Delivery of F-16 Fighters

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>