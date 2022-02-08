Punjab University issues online form submission schedule

Punjab University (PU) on Tuesday announced the results of Associate Degree in Arts / Science Part-I, II, supplementary examination, 2020 & annual examination, 2021, Associate Degree in Commerce Part-I, II and BA (Hearing Impaired) supplementary examination 2021

According to PU's spokesperson, the last date of online form submission for Associate Degree in Commerce Part-I, II second annual examination 2021, Associate Degree in Arts/Science Part-I, II and BA (Hearing Impaired) supplementary examination 2021 is February 15, 2022. The examinations will be held in the third week of March 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.