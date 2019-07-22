(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri along with Lijian Zhao, Deputy Chief of Mission Chinese Embassy Pakistan on Monday visited Sardar Bahadur Khan Woman's University Quetta (SBKWU) and review provision of educational facilities in various branches of varsity

On the occasion, SBKWU's Vice Chancellor Rukhsana Jabin briefed Deputy Speaker and Lijian Zhao in detail regarding providing educational latest facilities to students in various subjects.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri and Mr. Lijian Zhao, Deputy Chief of Mission expressed their satisfaction on better teaching activities of the varsity, saying that measures are included in mega China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project to provide modern facilities to educational institutions in country and provinces for promotion of knowledge in order to get students opportunities of CPEC schemes.

"At least 20,000 scholarships would be given to Pakistani students in next three years at a ratio of 7,000 students per years in which other countries would be involved in scholarships", they added.

They said latest goods and science equipment would be provided to 50 schools of Balochistan and modern Cancer Hospital would be constructed in Balochistan for treatment of cancer patients under cooperation of China.

They also appreciated efforts of Vice Chancellor of SBKWU Rukhsana Jabeen.